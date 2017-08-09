Sam Crabtree to Darrell Webb Band

The Darrell Webb Band has announced the newest addition to the group. It’s 19 year old Sam Crabtree from Chattanooga, who will be playing banjo.

Sam is a multi-instrumentalist who has been playing since he was 13. And this is not his first brush with professional bluegrass entertainment. At 16 he performed in a Georgia band called The Dade County Boys, which also included flatpick legend Norman Blake. After leaving the group, Norman has called on Crabtree several times to do shows with him in Tennessee and Georgia.

Darrell says that Sam is a perfect fit for his aggressive stage sound.

“We are very excited to have the very talented Sam Crabtree in the DWB, and we look forward to a great season with him. He’s just a little country fireball and fans are going to love his personality on and off stage.”

And Sam says he is rarin’ to go.

“I look forward to playing with this lineup of super pickers! We have a lot of creative ideas and a great future ahead of us. We are going to have a fun and busy fall on the road! Hope to see y’all soon.”

He joins other current members Carl White on bass, Rachel May on fiddle, and Jared Hensley on guitar. Darrell handles the mandolin and lead vocals.

You can catch them at festivals and shows all over the southeastern US, and at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg when they are home in east Tennessee.