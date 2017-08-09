Alone On A Hill from The Churchmen

Mountain Fever Records has announced the release to radio of Alone On A Hill, the debut single from their next album for The Churchmen, which will be available to the general public on September 1.

The song was written by Charley Stefyl and Thomm Jutz and The Churchmen give it a simple Gospel treatment, starting with just the guitar and voice, and building gradually into a full band arrangement with three-part harmony, and a good ol’ southern Gospel key change.

Anchored by a pair of long-term stalwarts, The Churchmen have been performing Gospel bluegrass on the road for nearly 30 years. Keith Clark on bass and Gerald Harbour on mandolin have been together from the start, with Carroll Arnn joining on banjo five years ago, stepping in for founding member Freddy Rakes. Rounding out the group are two young super-pickers, Daniel Greeson on fiddle, and Avery Welter on guitar.

Of their new single, Gerald says…

“This song has a great message in it, telling of three different instances of Christ’s life. ‘Alone on a hill,’ abandoned by his own father, Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice for us all.”

Radio programmers can download the track now from AirPlay Direct, or by contacting Mountain Fever by email.

Look for the full album, God Holds Tomorrow, next month.