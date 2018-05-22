Run To Paradise video from Mustered Courage

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from our Australian mates with Mustered Courage. The Melbourne-based grass rockers had made several trips to the US, with audiences here in the States reacting warmly to their rock-inflected bluegrass sound.

Back home they have been keeping busy doing grassy covers of pop and rock songs, and releasing another successful album of original material, White Lies & Melodies in 2015.

Their latest video finds them paying tribute to one of Australia’s most prominent pop acts, the late ’80s hair band, The Choirboys. Check out this video of Mustered Courage converting Run To Paradise, a big hit for The Choirboys in 1987, into a bluegrass anthem. From hot girls and hair gel to banjos and fiddles!

The video was directed by Julian Abrahams and Jeff Hann.

You can keep up with the boys online.