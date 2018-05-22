IBMA announces Songwriter Showcase participants

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the participants in their 2018 Songwriters Showcase, to take place in Raleigh, NC during the World Of Bluegrass convention in September.

The Showcase puts the selected writers in front of dozens of artists, producers, and labels who attend looking for new material. The participants are chosen in a competitive process with only ten making the final cut.

This year’s list contains a good many names that will be familiar to anyone who follows bluegrass songwriting. Many have showcased during World Of Bluegrass previously, and each earned their showcase by submitting a demo for a new, typically un-recorded song for consideration. And like in years past, you can expect to hear several of the showcased songs on albums next year.

The 2018 Songwriter Showcase for 2018 will include:

Bobby Powell and Tim Jones – Rusty Rails

Brittany Bailey – Friend Of Mine

David Morris and Dawn Kenney – Ain’t No Place Like Home

Lynna Woolsey, Nancy Beaudette, James Woolsey – Last Train Out

Aaron Bibelhauser – Changing Times

Ashley Caudill and Jon Weisberger – Walking Into Gloryland

Alan Barnosky – I Heart Mountains

Cathy Fink – Only One Chance

Evan Murphy – Jericho

Justin Hiltner – Dark Side

The Showcase will be held on Thursday, September 27 in the Raleigh Convention Center, where each writer will perform his or her song on stage for the assembled industry folks.

The Convention runs from September 25-27. Full details about registration for World Of Bluegrass 2018 can be found online.