Steam drops for Deeper Shade Of Blue

Mountain Fever Records have a new single from a new signee, the title track of their new album.

They are delighted to welcome North Carolina’s Deeper Shade Of Blue to the label by releasing their first single, Steam, to bluegrass radio. The band had a great showing during the Denton festival this month, and are looking forward to their debut project with Mountain Fever, expected June 29.

Steam was written by guitarist Troy Pope along with Mark Brinkman, about that feeling when you just don’t have what it takes to see something through. Or as they put it in the lyric, “Had enough steam to blow the whistle. but not enough to pull the train.”

Here’s a taste…

Deeper Shade Of Blue is completed by Jim Fraley on banjo, Jason Fraley on mandolin, Frank Poindexter on reso-guitar, and Scott Burgess on bass. They have played together now for more than 17 years, with six self-produced albums to their credit.

The new single is available today to music fans wherever digital downloads are sold, and to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.

You can learn more about Deeper Shade Of Blue online.