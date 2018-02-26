Roger Williams receives BBU Heritage Award

Most, if not all, bluegrass music associations reward those who have excelled in their field.

Almost two weeks ago, the Boston Bluegrass Union (BBU), which has been supporting bluegrass in New England since 1976, recognised the many and varied contributions to bluegrass music in the area made by veteran resophonic guitar player Roger Williams. Williams is the latest recipient of the BBU Heritage Award; it is “long overdue,” in the words of band-mate Eric Levenson, who presented Williams with the 2018 award.

In presenting the award, Levenson said that …

“Roger has been a New England treasure for decades, having played, since he first took the stage in 1963, with the Lilly Brothers, Don Stover, White Mountain Bluegrass, Southern Rail, and the New England Bluegrass Band, in addition to the last twelve years with Amy Gallatin and Stillwaters.”

Prior to that Levenson shared these observations with Bluegrass Today …

“The BBU website states that awards are presented each year to honor those who have made substantial contributions to furthering bluegrass in New England. Roger Williams has certainly done that – for over 50 years! When I was introduced to bluegrass in 1970, I regularly saw Roger play with Don Stover, and subsequently had occasion to play occasional live concerts with him and to work on several recording projects. Working and traveling with him the past ten years as members of Amy Gallatin and Stillwaters has been a high point of my musical career. Roger is a fine singer, a great musician, and one of the kindest and humblest people I have met.”

Roger Williams admitted to being humbled when he was informed of the award ….