Ricky Peters creates mechanized guitar strummer

Until now, all the gadgets out there promising to make guitar playing easier have focused on allowing the player to make chord shapes. Now, thanks to machinist and lifelong musician Ricky Peters, there’s hope for the musician who needs a little help strumming too!

His new patent-pending device, tentatively called the hand free guitar strummer, was recently designed for Roger Burkes, a close personal friend who was left unable to enjoy his longtime passion of making music after suffering a stroke a few years ago.

Ricky’s guitar strummer is designed to attach at the front of the instrument, hold a pick, and allow a musician to strum the guitar by simply patting or moving their foot. Here’s a video of Ricky demonstrating his new creation.