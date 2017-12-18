Rodney McElrea remembered

Thomas James Rodney McElrea of Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, one of the world’s foremost collectors of recordings and other material relating to country music, passed away on June 25, 2017, while in Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry. Given the era that piqued his interest initially, old-time and bluegrass music styles were among those he studied and archived.

McElrea had a stroke during the previous winter from which he never fully recovered.

He became smitten by the music in 1952 when he bought his first Hank Williams 78 rpm record.

Over the years since, McElrea was an avid collector of 78 rpm records, LPs, 45 rpm records, tapes and CDs (both singly and in boxed sets), books, letters, photos and all manner of memorabilia and ephemera. He subscribed to country music periodicals and magazines and corresponded with like-minded enthusiasts and collectors for most of his life.

In 1962 McElrea along with friend Charles G Newman, as co-editors, started Country News and Views which became a quarterly journal consisting of articles and record reviews by both editors and guest writers, one of whom was well-established American collector David Freeman.

About this same time, he made his first trip to America visiting the RCA Records’ building in New York, where he was given access to their files and commenced work on his discography of the Original Carter Family recordings.

In 1965, with Freeman as mentor, the two travelled together to North Carolina to research the life of Charlie Poole and met Poole’s wife, Lou Emma, guitarist Norman Woodlief and Cliff Rorrer, a nephew of the Ramblers’ fiddler Posey Rorrer. On seeing that Poole’s grave didn’t have a headstone, McElrea set about collecting donations to rectify this absence. The present headstone was erected with funds collected from the readers of Country News and Views by McElrea, who dedicated it in person. The inscription reflects these contributions.

Freeman’s connection with Country News and Views led to him making his first sales of the old-time, early country and bluegrass music records that he collected and later produced to customers in the British Isles, to readers of that journal.