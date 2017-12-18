Christian Davis to Turnberry Records and Management

Turnberry Records and Management Team has announced the signing of bluegrass and Gospel artist Christian Davis to their label and agency.

Bluegrass fans remember Chris from his several years as bass vocalist with Dailey & Vincent. His deep, rich, and resonant voice helped the group in their pursuit of Southern Gospel along with bluegrass, and their memorable reworking of classic songs by The Statler Brothers.

But Davis doesn’t only sing way down low. He has a wide vocal range, and is looking forward to bringing his own approach to contemporary bluegrass to the fore with a new project for Turnberry early in 2018. It will be produced by Wayne Haun along with Chris and Keith Barnacastle of Turnberry.

Christian says Barnacastle has believed in him for some time, and he can’t wait to get started.

“Joining Turnberry Records is genuinely exciting for me! Not only is Turnberry my first solo record label, but Keith was the first promoter who booked me and my band after departing Dailey & Vincent as he gave me a platform to bring this incredible music to life. Keith’s association with the music industry has long defined his values and I am honored that he has welcomed me to the Turnberry Family. The label has embraced my personal evolution as an artist and performer in the Gospel, bluegrass and country genres allowing me to continue to inspire and enrich the lives of people all across the world. I am overjoyed to partner with Turnberry as we cross new horizons musically and personally!”

Here’s a video of Davis with Dailey & Vincent in 2015.

You can learn more about Christian, his music, and his ministry online.

Turnberry Records is a division of The Bluegrass Standard.