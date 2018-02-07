Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley join Vector Managementent

Posted on by John Lawless

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley have announced a new agreement with Vector Management, a multi-city, multi-national company whose client list reads like a who’s who of entertainment luminaries. From pop superstars like Michael McDonald, to rockers The Rolling Stones, to celebrities and high-visibility journalists, Vector oversees the careers of some of the top names in the business.

In a statement to Music Row magazine, Rob and Trey shared their enthusiasm for the folks in Vector’s Nashville office.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with Bob Burwell, Jason Henke, Ken Levitan and all of the folks at Vector Management! It’s such an honor to be associated with such an incredible organization and managers who have done so many awesome things for so many artists. We’re looking forward to a long future together!”

Starting out as bluegrass pickers, Rob and Trey have found success together performing as a duo in venues where a bluegrass band might not get a chance. Rob’s many years as the reso-man with Blue Highway, along with his popular solo projects, have cemented his name as among the top slide men of all time. Trey adds a dynamic voice to his impressive guitar skills, and the two put on a powerful show mixing bluegrass, country, and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Vector, who are a part of the giant Live Nation Entertainment company, are in a position to place the duo in performance situations they may never have dreamed about.

Good luck guys!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy