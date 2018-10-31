Right Where You Left It video from Kristy Cox

Australian bluegrass artist Kristy Cox has a new music video from her current Richochet album. Back home, she is promoted as a country singer, and has enjoyed a good deal of critical success there for her pure, acoustic sound.

The video is for the song Right Where You Left It, which Kristy wrote with her long-time producer, Jerry Salley, and Alex Dooley. It really is structured more like a country song, telling a story in three verses, and the video follows right along with the tale of a loving woman calling her man back home where he belongs.

In fact, this one is being released in Australia as Cox’s latest single to the country radio market, where her music is distributed on Country Rock Records. Here in the states, Ricochet came out on Mountain Fever Records this past January.

Here’s the video…