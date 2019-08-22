Ride This Road from Aaron Bibelhauser

Aaron Bibelhauser has released a second single from his forthcoming album, Lovin’ and Leavin’ – A Bluegrass Tribute to Mickey Clark. He has taken a selection of songs written by his good friend and fellow Louisville songwriter Clark, now deceased, and arranged and recorded them with a variety of top artists in a grassy style.

Today’s offering is one called Ride This Road, cut with Aaron on guitar and lead vocal, Michael Cleveland on mandolin and fiddle, Steve Cooley on banjo, Chris Douglas on bass, and Missy Armstrong on harmony vocals. It’s a fast-moving number extolling the virtues of chucking it all and hitting the road.

This record is something of a twist for Bibelhauser, as he is known primarily as a songwriter, and Clark wrote mostly for the country market. But Aaron is convinced that the bluegrass audience will enjoy these songs, and has gone all in on this independent project in memory of Mickey.

As a special treat, Aaron also shared this snippet from Mickey’s original demo for this song, which featured fiddle from Vassar Clements. I guess bluegrass was on his mind way back in the ’70s.

Bibelhauser’s single for Ride This Road is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.