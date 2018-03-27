Ricky Skaggs to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has announced that Ricky Skaggs will be among the three artists inducted in 2018.

Skaggs will be going in as a Modern Era Artist, while Dottie West goes in as a Veterans Era artist, and Johnny Gimble in the Recording and/or Touring Musician category. All three will be formally inducted during a ceremony this fall at the Museum.

Ricky says he was caught flat-footed when he got the news.

“I was totally shocked, and I burst into tears when I heard that I was gonna be the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. When I came to Nashville in 1980, I came to play music and hopefully get a record deal. All of that happened, but I never dreamed that I’d ever be a member of this hallowed Hall. Why me, and why now was going through my mind. There are so many others that have inspired me, encouraged me, ones that I’ve truly learned from, and ones that have made such great contributions to country and bluegrass music. I’m humbled and very grateful to soon be listed among my many heroes in this great Country Music Hall of Fame. What an incredible honor. Thank you Jesus, and thank you CMA.”

Like all the other inductees, the three new members of the Hall of Fame will each have a bronze plaque added to the Museum’s Rotunda wall.

Congratulations to Ricky Skaggs on this high honor.