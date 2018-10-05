Rickey Wasson takes over Meadowgreen Music Park

Longtime Kentucky bluegrass venue Meadowgreen Music Park has announced a new name, new owner, and new board of directors, just in time to kick off its 2018-19 concert season. The popular music barn, located in Clay City east of Lexington, was owned and operated by Forest Meadows for several decades until his passing last fall. Now, Rickey Wasson has purchased the building and grounds, renaming it Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park and is preparing for an exciting schedule of bands, local and legends alike.

Wasson, a frequent performer at Meadowgreen in the past and a native of Clay City, is excited to have the park back up and running. He, along with the rest of the board of directors and a host of volunteers, are working to make sure that the park’s traditions are maintained while also making several upgrades to bring the park into the digital age. They’re currently working on offering online ticket sales in the near future. In addition, they’ve added various levels of sponsorship, in which advertisements will be displayed on a screen near the stage.

The debut for the Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park will be this Saturday, October 6, at 6:00 p.m., with a potluck dinner and jam that is free and open to the public. A number of great groups are scheduled throughout the fall, winter, and early spring, with regionally-performing bands opening for more established groups. Bobby Osborne & Rocky Top X-press, Ralph Stanley II, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, and Sideline, as well as Wasson himself, are all on the schedule this year, along with many others.

If you’re in the central Kentucky area this weekend, be sure to stop by for some good music and good food! More information about the park’s schedule can be found on their website or on Facebook.