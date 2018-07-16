Rhonda Vincent celebrates release of her Legends album

Rhonda Vincent celebrated the release of her new CD/DVD, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage With Bluegrass Legends-Live At The Ryman Saturday at Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro two years after the project was recorded.

“It was exactly this day, July 14 of 2016, that we were at the Ryman Auditorium, and we filmed and recorded this special project,” said Vincent, who was honored at UDMD with this year’s Trailblazer Award. She picked up the festival’s Heritage Award in 2006.

“I wanted you all to be here to celebrate with us,” she told the crowd. “It was an incredible evening of bluegrass music.”

Vincent had sent out invites to the release party to the iconic figures that had recorded with her, but health problems prevented Mac Wiseman, Jesse McReynolds and Sonny Osborne from attending.

“This is not well known,” Vincent announced to the crowd.” Sonny suffered a heart attack on May 10. He had open heart surgery, and he is recovering.”

Fortunately, Bobby Osborne was able to join Vincent and her band. He performed the Lefty Frizzell song, Mom and Dad Waltz and the Osborne Brothers’ signature hit, Rocky Top.

“My family listened to their music, the Osborne Brothers,” Vincent says. “We tried to emulate everything that they did from their vocal style, vocal arrangements, [and] their instrumental style. I never dreamed in my lifetime that I would get to stand on stage with them and call them friends.”

Afterwards, Osborne and Vincent signed autographs for the fans.