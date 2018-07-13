Track Premiere – Happy Together from The Grascals

Another new single today from Mountain Home Music Company, the latest track release from The Grascals.

This time, it’s a reworked version The Turtles classic from 1967, Happy Together. Grassed up a bit, John Bryan sings the lead vocals bringing back memories of the Garry Bonner and Alan Gordon song that hit #1 in the US in ’67.

Grascals mandolin man Danny Roberts says that they have had success before with rock covers, so why not?

“The Grascals have done other tunes like this in the past from Viva Las Vegas to Last Train to Clarksville and had good success so we figured we would try some more. Happy Together has such a great message and an awesome melody that we felt like we had to do it, we hope everybody likes it like we do.”

Happy Together is available for download or streaming online.