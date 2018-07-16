Ralph Stanley exhibit opens at the Country Music HoF & Museum

Last Thursday, July 12, the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville celebrated the opening of their new Ralph Stanley exhibit, Voice From On High, with a private reception in the Museum. Dr. Ralph’s son, Ralph Stanley II, was in attendance with members of his family, including his mother, Jimmie Stanley, and members of The Clinch Mountain Boys.

The family and invited guests got the first tour of the exhibit and the many personal items on display. The banjo and guitar which The Stanley Brothers used for the earliest Stanley Brothers recordings are on exhibit, along with some of Ralph’s stage clothes, instrument straps, and some of the actual microphones used to record the Farm and Fun Time Hour radio programs which featured the Stanleys in the 1950s in Bristol, VA.

Ralph Stanley: A Voice From On High will remain open through January 6, 2019. The Museum is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 7 days a week. Tickets can be purchased in advance to avoid waiting in line.

Thanks to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Jason Davis of Getty Images for these photos of Thursdays grand opening.