Ralph Stanley exhibit opens at the Country Music HoF & Museum

Ralph Stanley II takes the first look at the Ralph Stanley exhibit – photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

Last Thursday, July 12, the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville celebrated the opening of their new Ralph Stanley exhibit, Voice From On High, with a private reception in the Museum. Dr. Ralph’s son, Ralph Stanley II, was in attendance with members of his family, including his mother, Jimmie Stanley, and members of The Clinch Mountain Boys.

The family and invited guests got the first tour of the exhibit and the many personal items on display. The banjo and guitar which The Stanley Brothers used for the earliest Stanley Brothers recordings are on exhibit, along with some of Ralph’s stage clothes, instrument straps, and some of the actual microphones used to record the Farm and Fun Time Hour radio programs which featured the Stanleys in the 1950s in Bristol, VA.

Ralph Stanley: A Voice From On High will remain open through January 6, 2019. The Museum is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 7 days a week. Tickets can be purchased in advance to avoid waiting in line.

Thanks to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Jason Davis of Getty Images for these photos of Thursdays grand opening.

  • Ralph Stanley II speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Curator Ryan Dooley, Ralph II, VP Museum Services Brenda Colladay and Exhbit Writer Michael Gray at the grand opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Kristi Stanley, Mark Newton, Ralph Stanley II, Carly Newton, and Tami Newton at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II leads his family through at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II speaks to Nashville media at the Grand opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Clinch Mountain Boys at the grand opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II leads his family through at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Ralph Stanley II leads his family through at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • O Brothers Grammy award at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Instrument straps used by The Stanley Brothers at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images
  • Custom sports coat at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's opening for the Ralph Stanley exhibit (7/12/18) - photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

