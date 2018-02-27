Folk Alliance – Five Days of Music, Memories and Resonating Returns

You might say that the annual Folk Alliance International conference is an embarrassment of riches. Where else can you find performances by literally hundreds of the most lauded names in folk, bluegrass, Americana and, yes, Grassicana? Where one minute you’re witnessing an in depth interview with Richard Thompson, the next, you might find yourself occupying an elevator with Jorma Kaukonen and John Gorka while witnessing them exchanging pleasantries.

Indeed, it’s all about choices. Aside from the official showcases taking place in the conference rooms, the Westin Hotel gives over three floors of its guest rooms for private performances — literally dozens of them festooned with special decor that reflects the niches, origins and personalities of its presenters. As a result, there’s a steady shift in performers every half hour or so. That of course necessitates a mad dash from one room to another in order to keep up with the schedule and try to catch a preferred artist. It becomes a race down endless corridors as one tries to hop around errant guitar cases and milling groups of eager onlookers, all the while checking out room numbers in order to reach one’s destination and still get a seat.

Think the first day of college in a new dorm. With the exception of towels bunched up under the door transoms to prevent the leakage of toxic odors of an illegal variety.

In truth, it’s all but impossible to catch all the artists one hopes to see. Even the best strategies and the time taken to reach a desired destination ultimately proves fruitless due to the sheer impossibility of getting from one floor to another in mere nanoseconds, while avoiding the necessity of leaving one show early and getting to the next one too late. Quiet is demanded and any distraction becomes the equivalent of a mortal sin. Amidst the hundreds of hastily posted signs adorning the hall walls are other notices making a constant admonition to lower voices so as not to disrupt the artist performances. That becomes especially key when one finds himself the only individual in a room watching a singer who gamely perseveres despite the seeming indifference that’s indicated by a nearly empty room.

On the other hand, many artists naturally command a larger draw, and in those cases, the chairs set up in makeshift theater style or a cozy bed that hasn’t been removed still don’t guarantee that late arrivals can be accommodated. It can make for a tight squeeze at times, and aside from trying to gain access to a table full of snacks, the need for agility as one slips between other observers and abandoned guitar cases stacked in the back of the room doesn’t always prove successful.