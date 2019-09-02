Reinvent The Wheel video from Sugar & The Mint

Arizona teen grassers Sugar & The Mint have a new EP released last week, Take Me With You, featuring their fresh, grassicana sound on a set of five new tracks, four written within the band.

A music video is also available for the debut single from the project, one called Reinvent The Wheel, written by siblings Johan and Glory Glidden, who play guitar and fiddle, respectively. They are joined by Keenan Hammack on guitar, Matthew Haynes on mandolin, and Cosimo Bohrman. Now college-aged, the members of the group first met as part of a youth music program for high schoolers in Prescott. Now they tour extensively across the western US, winning new fans everywhere they go.

Johan is singing the lead vocal.

Take Me With You can be found wherever you stream or download music online.