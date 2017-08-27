Raymond Fairchild transfered to ICU

Raymond Fairchild’s family has posted an update on his medical condition following last week’s accident, where he was injured when his lawn mower turned over on a hillside while he was riding it.

He was transferred on Thursday night to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit when it was discovered that the trauma to his brain was more severe than originally thought. He is on a ventilator for breathing assistance.

The family is continuing to requests prayers for Raymond, and that visitors hold back for now as he needs complete rest. This will be a difficult recovery for him at 78 years of age.