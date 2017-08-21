Raymond Fairchild recovering from serious tractor accident

Raymond Fairchild, beloved bluegrass banjo player and bandleader was injured yesterday afternoon when his lawn tractor flipped on a hillside and it came down on top of him.

According to his family, Raymond suffered multiple broken bones, a large cut across his face, and a concussion with bleeding on the brain. The doctors are awaiting the results of a CT scan to see how bad the brain bleed is, and where it is located. Since he is already on blood thinning medication for his Atrial Fibrillation, the bleeding is a major concern.

He may have a lengthy recovery, as he fractured his pelvis and cracked his tailbone, and suffered a bruised lung, At 78 years old, this is surely a painful set of injuries.

Raymond has operated the Maggie Valley Opry in western North Carolina with his wife Shirley since 1988, where they feature traditional bluegrass and mountain music on stage. He has stayed true to this music, and his Cherokee heritage, through a long life in the music business, performing his signature number, Whoa Mule, wherever he plays.

The Fairchild family has requested prayers for his prompt healing.