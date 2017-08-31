Raymond Fairchild health update

Here is an update from Raymond Fairchild’s family concerning his health status. He remains hospitalized following an accident on August 20. While cutting his grass, the banjo legend lost control on a hillside, and his riding mower overturned and came down on top of him.

He suffered a number of broken bones, a serious cut across his face, and a concussion. Fairchild was moved earlier this week into the Neuro Intensive Care Unit where he seems to be improving on most fronts. The family says that his biggest hurdle now is overcoming a pneumonia, and they ask for prayers for continued healing.

Here is their statement…

“We are asking everyone to please pray for Raymond’s pneumonia to heal. He has made progress from the other problems he is having but the main concern right now is the bacterial pneumonia he is fighting. We told Raymond that many thousands of people were praying for him and he gave a thumbs up! Many thanks and much love to all of you for your positive thoughts and continued prayers.”

Even at 78 years of age, Raymond had been performing regularly at the Maggie Valley Opry which he has operated for years with his wife in western North Carolina. People still seek out his traditional mountain style of bluegrass and banjo music. His signature version of Whoa Mule still gets requests from the audience.

A recording career opened up for Fairchild in the 1960s when he signed with Rural Rhythm Records, and he started touring with The Crowe Brothers in the ’70s. His stone-faced demeanor and driving banjo made him a favorite on the festival circuit.

Let’s all hope for more good news as Raymond continues to recover in the hospital.