Glenville State accepts donation of bluegrass materials

Dave Elkington and Megan Darby at Glenville State College
The bluegrass music department at Glenville State College in West Virginia was the recent recipient of a collection of audio CDs, books, and periodicals for the use of their students.
Dave Elkinton and Jan Hurst made the donation, which includes 175 CDs, more than 200 back issues of Bluegrass Unlimited, Banjo NewsLetter, and Bluegrass Now, plus a library of books written about the music. Many of the recordings are by the masters of the style, such as Flatt & Scruggs and Doc Watson, and all will be available for those enrolled in the program.
Glenville State has offered a certificate program in bluegrass since 2002, and a four year bacherlor of arts degree through their Fine Arts Department since 2007. Currently under the direction of Megan Darby, Assistant Professor of Music and a graduate of the Glenville bluegrass program herself, it was developed by noted West Virginia musician Buddy Griffin and Fine Arts Chair John McKinney. Several graduates and former students now work in the industry, including Lizzy Long, who performs with Little Roy Lewis, and her sister, Rebekah long, a bluegrass recording artist and studio engineer in Nashville.
Darby says that their music library at the school is growing rapidly thanks to donations like this one.
“A few summers ago founding Director, Buddy Griffin and myself donated our own personal collections of albums and books to the program. I am very proud of our growing library of bluegrass and early country music archives. Students have the opportunity to read, listen and watch the history of development and preservation of bluegrass music more accurately. Having the opportunity to interpret the music through pictures and words allows our students to capture a better understanding of the pureness that the music brings.
We are very grateful for any donations to our program. Our mission is to preserve, promote, and produce traditional bluegrass music and folks like Dave Elkinton and Jan Hurst make it possible!”
Megan, who also leads the Glenville State Bluegrass Band, says that they are always happy to accept donations of bluegrass materials for the students’ use. If you are looking for a repository for a collection where it will be carefully preserved and cherished, you can contact her by email or phone (304-462-4130, x 6347).
They are among the many colleges and universities with programs designed to prepare their students for a career in the bluegrass music field.
In addition to lessons on their primary instrument, students learn the basics of the recording process, perform in an ensemble, and study music theory among the 120 hours required for the bluegrass music concentration. Internships in the music business are also part of the curriculum.
For more information on the Glenville State program, visit them online.