Glenville State accepts donation of bluegrass materials

The bluegrass music department at Glenville State College in West Virginia was the recent recipient of a collection of audio CDs, books, and periodicals for the use of their students.

Dave Elkinton and Jan Hurst made the donation, which includes 175 CDs, more than 200 back issues of Bluegrass Unlimited, Banjo NewsLetter, and Bluegrass Now, plus a library of books written about the music. Many of the recordings are by the masters of the style, such as Flatt & Scruggs and Doc Watson, and all will be available for those enrolled in the program.

Glenville State has offered a certificate program in bluegrass since 2002, and a four year bacherlor of arts degree through their Fine Arts Department since 2007. Currently under the direction of Megan Darby, Assistant Professor of Music and a graduate of the Glenville bluegrass program herself, it was developed by noted West Virginia musician Buddy Griffin and Fine Arts Chair John McKinney. Several graduates and former students now work in the industry, including Lizzy Long, who performs with Little Roy Lewis, and her sister, Rebekah long, a bluegrass recording artist and studio engineer in Nashville.

Darby says that their music library at the school is growing rapidly thanks to donations like this one.