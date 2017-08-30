Welcome Carter Harrigill!

Kelsi and Paul Harrigill, the husband and wife portion of Flatt Lonesome’s family dynamic, welcomed their first child into the world today.

Carter Allen Harrigill was born this morning in Nashville. He came in at 7:17 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, and stretching out to 21”.

Mom is doing fine, as is little Carter, who should be home soon to begin his bluegrass indoctrination. He may be well on his way even now, having listened to mama’s mandolin this past nine months in utero. Kelsi kept up with band’s tour schedule throughout her pregnancy, so Carter is already a road warrior.

Or will he be drawn to the banjo side by his dad? Time will tell.

Mom and dad will miss this weekend’s shows, but Flatt Lonesome will make their dates with fill-ins.

Congratulations Paul and Kelsi, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Carter!