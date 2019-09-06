Raven Tresses video from Kristi Stanley

Kristi Stanley has released a music video for Raven Tresses, one of the most-requested songs from her debut album, Heart Wide Open, released last year on Union House Records.

The song was written by Becky Buller, and Kristi says that she is very proud of how the video turned out.

“I’m so excited to finally share the new video for Raven Tresses! We’ve been posting sneak peaks the last couple of weeks and the whole thing is finally ready to share. I hope you all love it as much as I do. This was my first time doing a music video and I couldn’t have had more fun. I really feel like we captured the feel of the song.

I look forward to seeing everyone at IBMA where I’ll be performing some brand new music from the upcoming project. Can’t wait for you guys to hear what I have up my sleeve!”

They shot the video at the Allison Deaver House Museum in Pisgah Forest, NC, directed and filmed by Corey Johnson Studios.

Kristi, who is married to Ralph Stanley II, is about to start work on her next project with Steve Wilson Music. Expect to hear more about that soon.