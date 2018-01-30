Queen Of Carolina, new single from ClayBank

2016 was the breakout year for ClayBank. The hot new bluegrass group from North Carolina knocked the socks off the bluegrass world with live appearances and band competition performances.

Much of the attention was generated by their young mandolinist Zack Arnold, whose soaring tenor voice drove the band as hard as did their dynamic rhythm section. An album was hurried out to take advantage of the buzz, and now this spring, No Escape, a new project on Mountain Fever Records will show whether they are a flash in the pan, or have what it takes to survive and thrive in the bluegrass world.

And judging from the debut single, released today, the name ClayBank will be on people’s lips for quite some time. Queen Of Carolina, written by banjo picker Tyler Thompson, shows the band having developed a more mature and confident sound, and a solid grasp on what appeals to fans in the present time. Fast, fresh, and with that blend of tradition and contemporary spirit that bluegrass radio should love.

In addition to Arnold and Thompson, ClayBank consists of Jacob Greer on guitar, and veteran grasser Gary Trivett on bass.

Queen Of Carolina is now available for download purchase from all the popular download sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Look for No Escape to hit on April 27 from Mountain Fever Records.