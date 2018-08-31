Punch Brothers on Conan

Punch Brothers appeared live last night on Conan on TBS, and performed a track from their latest album, All Ashore.

It’s one called It’s All Part Of The Plan – not really bluegrass in the strictest interpretation of Mr. Monroe’s music, but they play it with bluegrass instruments, and an awful lot of people who love them describe it as bluegrass. So enjoy the video and don’t worry about what to call it. Few string bands ever assembled have approached their level of sheer virtuosity and technical excellence.

The band is Chris Thile on mandolin and vocal, Chris Eldridge on guitar, Noam Pikelny on banjo, Gabe Witcher on fiddle, and Paul Kowert on bass.

Thanks to Team Coco for the video.