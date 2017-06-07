Prayers requested for Aubrey Holt

We have heard some sad news from the family of Aubrey Holt, long time bluegrass singer and entertainer, and founding member of the highly-influential Boys From Indiana.

According to Holt’s nephew, Tom Feller, Aubrey suffered a stroke about three weeks ago. While the stroke itself was only moderate in severity, and he is making gradual improvements, he is set to be moved shortly to a rehab facility in Greensburg, IN for therapy. Aubrey also requires regular dialysis treatment which will also be provided there.

Throughout the run of the Boys From Indiana, Aubrey Holt was among the most recognized and admired vocalists in bluegrass. From the 1970s until the early ’90s, The Boys were staples at bluegrass events in the central US with more than a dozen popular recordings on King, Old Heritage, and Rebel Records. Other prominent members had included Holt’s uncle Harley Gabbard on banjo, Paul “Moon” Mullins on fiddle, Noah Crase on banjo, and Jerry Holt on bass.

Aubrey wrote much of the band’s material, and his emotional stage delivery of numbers like Atlanta Is Burning remain top memories of the era for fans who saw them live.

He has experienced a number of health challenges this past few years, including bouts with congestive heart failure and kidney disease. Before these problems sidelined him, Aubrey had been performing with his son, Tony, and his band, The Wildwood Valley Boys.

The family asks for prayers for Aubrey, and that fans and friends might send along notes of encouragement to:

Aubrey Holt

8999 E. Co. Rd. 575 N.

Milan, Indiana 47031

Let’s all hope for better news in the next report.