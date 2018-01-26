Boeing Boeing 707 single drops for Chris Roberts

Nashville singer and songwriter Chris Roberts is stepping into the bluegrass realm with the debut single from his upcoming album. Normally one to record his own songs, he’s chosen here a oft-forgotten classic from the great Roger Miller.

Boeing Boeing 707 was one of Roger’s “silly songs,” released in 1969 as a single of his own, backed with Where Have All the Average People Gone. Had it come out today, it would have been said to have had a rap influence, with its spoken word verses and sung chorus. But the song is lighthearted and fun, and carries a sense of the wackiness and frivolity of the era, when passenger jets spoke of luxury and class rather than cramped quarters and crowded airports.

Chris’ version employs a crack Nashville rhythm section, with Scott Vestal on banjo, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Dennis Crouch on bass. The track was produced by Glen Duncan and Adam Engelhardt, and recorded at SonyTree Studios.

Roberts had a circuitous route to Music City, being born and raised in Montana, and then moving to New York City to take a stab at Broadway. There he appeared in a production of The Civil War with Larry Gatlin, who served as a mentor of sorts for Chris, and lured him down to Nashville where he now resides.

For this song, he figured a jaunty bluegrass beat was just the ticket. See if you agree.

Boeing Boeing 707 is available now for download purchase from all the popular sites, and to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.