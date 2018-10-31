Pinecastle Records and the SamJam Bluegrass Festival have announced that they will be partnering next year for the first ever Pinecastle Records National Bluegrass Band Competition.

This competition will be held during the 2019 SamJam in Ohio, with the winning band leaving with three free days in the Pinecastle studio, and a spot on the 2020 festival.

Only unsigned bands, unaffiliated with any label, will be eligible to compete, and must be prepared to perform three songs on stage. One must be a band original, another a cover song, and the third a band’s choice. Only 25 entrants will be accepted, and each will be judged on delivery, stage presence, instrumentation and marketability.

The competition will be held on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, 2019 on the SamJam main stage. A $250 entry fee includes festival access for band members those two days.

The winning band will also receive accommodations for their three days at the Pinecastle studio in South Carolina, so if they arrive well-rehearsed, they can walk away with a completed album or EP at no cost to them. Pinecastle will also provide an engineer and production staff to help with the recording.

Both Pinecastle and SamJam encourage all bluegrass bands looking to make a move in 2019 to consider this opportunity to not only appear at a major festival, but also potentially get themselves recorded for free.

For more specifics or to enter your group, contact Sam Karr at (812) 699-0962 or Rick Greene at (740) 547-9059.