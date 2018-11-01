Tony Kakaris of Nightflyer fighting cancer

Ohio’s Nightflyer band is asking fans and friends to add their bass player, Tony Kakaris, to their prayer lists. Tony has recently received a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that attacks the marrow in your bones. He is undergoing chemotherapy and will be away from the group for a period of time.

During his absence, the band will bring on fill-in bassists to take Tony’s spot. Fortunately, with the season winding down, they have only limited engagements between now and the end of the year.

Brennan Hess will play bass for their show this weekend in Cincinnati.

Not much more is known at this time about Tony’s condition, and we certainly share in sending prayers and warm wishes his way.

