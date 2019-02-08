Pickin’ In The Kitchen with Southern Skies

Troy Engle & Southern Skies have launched a new online video series that combines their two primary passions – eating and bluegrass music!

Shot in the kitchen of Troy and his wife, Mandy’s, home in southern Pennsylvania, Pickin’ In The Kitchen features some live music, along with some of Mama Engle’s fine cooking.

The debut episode is available now, and it finds the band seated around the kitchen table for a song or two, followed by Mandy demonstrating how to make her Granny Engle’s chocolate gravy – with biscuits, of course. The rest of the band chimes in with smart aleck comments, and you end up with a genuine down home vibe.

Later in the show, Mandy cooks up some fried bologna and everyone enjoys a fine country breakfast with biscuits and gravy.

This, and all future episodes of Pickin’ In The Kitchen, will be available on the Southern Skies web site, and on their YouTube channel.