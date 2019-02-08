California Report: Kate Brislin

Kate Brislin is a San Francisco based guitarist and extraordinary singer with a rich bluegrass and old-time history. She has performed and recorded with Hazel Dickens, Mike Seeger, Alice Gerrard, Chris Brashear, and Katy Moffatt, to name a few. She’s played many CBA event stages, often with duet partner Jody Stecher and will be doing a harmony workshop with former band mate Valerie Mindel Saturday, February 9 at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley.

Hi Kate, thanks for your time. Was your family musical when you were growing up?

My family was very musical. My mom sang on the radio in Virginia as a young woman. They say I sound like her. My parents sang duets – we always had a piano, my dad had a uke and got me one of my own when I was 5 – and there were a lot of records always. My mom led a choir. I sang in the choir and also sang Everly Brothers duets with my older sister as we did the dishes. In college I took up the guitar, and my younger sisters and I sang and played folk songs on guitars, in two and three-part harmony. I thought all families were like this.

What about later, as you strayed from the house?

In college I became interested in the banjo. I heard a recording of Earl Scruggs and knew I had to learn how to do THAT! I started out with the Pete Seeger book and later learned clawhammer-style banjo from other players. I stuck with clawhammer, as it was better for accompanying singing — always my main interest. I listened to many recordings of bluegrass and was most drawn to the singing of the Stanley Brothers for their depth and soul. Those harmonies thrilled me. I felt that way about Hazel and Alice too. Other favorites were Jimmy Martin, the Louvin Brothers, and the Blue Sky Boys. I listened to as many recordings of the old players as I could get my hands on.

What bands did you play with in those days?

I was enlisted into the Arkansas Sheiks in the ‘70s, and toured and recorded with them for a few years. Then I helped form the Any Old Time String Band with Suzy (Rothfield) Thompson, Valerie Mindel, and Genny Haley. We made two albums and did some touring. Later I was in the Blue Flame String Band with Suzy and Eric Thompson, and Alan Senauke. We toured a lot and made one album. During this time I had also been singing and recording with Jody Stecher. Our friendship turned into more in the ’80s; we married and began touring and recording as a duet for the next few decades. We made at least seven albums, five on the Rounder label, two of which were Grammy finalists.

Wow, that’s quite a resume. Tell us about the band you played with at the CBA Fathers Day Festival a couple years back.

That was great fun. There we all were again with me and Jody, Suzy and Eric, and Paul Shelasky and Paul Knight – Blue Diamond Strings. Paul Shelasky was once in the Arkansas Sheiks as well, so it’s come full circle in many ways. I love playing in a band, and this one was a dream come true. We did a lot of the Jody and Kate repertoire with a full-on band behind it, as well as all sorts of other songs and tunes that I really enjoy. I hadn’t had so much fun in years!

When did you know music was your calling?

The funny thing is that in college I took a vocational preference test and my highest score was musical performer, and coming in second was office worker. At the time that seemed off the wall to me, as I had no idea I’d ever end up performing music. That wasn’t why I played…to perform. I played because I loved the music so much. I thought you had to have a ‘job’ to make a living. I did have computer skills that got me jobs, but I kept playing and started performing, at first roped into it by music friends. It wasn’t too long before I dropped out and became a full-time musician. It’s impossible to tour a lot with a full-time job, and touring was where my bands were taking me. Later I opted to have a part-time computer job so that I could stay home more. The road life was hard for me. I like my nest.

What interests you when you’re not playing music?

I’m an avid knitter. I’d be an avid gardener if I had the land for it. I read all the time and love movies. I also do some jewelry making and ceramics and dabbled in various mediums of painting. Many musicians I know have a keen interest or skill in visual/tactile arts of one kind or another.