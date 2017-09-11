Photos from the 2017 Pickin’ By The Lake

We were fortunate to have Laura Tate Ridge on hand for the 2017 Pickin’ By The Lake festival on the campus of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, NC.

In addition to the fine music on stage, a very special moment occurred when the school named a new scholarship in honor of Blake Johnson, former member of IIIrd Tyme Out and Grasstowne, who passed away earlier this summer from a heart attack. Blake was only 33 years old when he died, and his mom, dad, and son were on hand to recognize the scholarship.