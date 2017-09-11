Photos from the 2017 Pickin’ By The Lake

Charli Robertson with Flatt Lonesome at Pickin’ By The Lake 2017 – photo by Laura Tate Photography

We were fortunate to have Laura Tate Ridge on hand for the 2017 Pickin’ By The Lake festival on the campus of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, NC.

In addition to the fine music on stage, a very special moment occurred when the school named a new scholarship in honor of Blake Johnson, former member of IIIrd Tyme Out and Grasstowne, who passed away earlier this summer from a heart attack. Blake was only 33 years old when he died, and his mom, dad, and son were on hand to recognize the scholarship.

  • Lawson Creek Grass at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lawson Creek Grass at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Registration at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Drive Time getting ready to go on stage at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Drive Time getting ready to go on stage at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Drive Time at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Drive Time at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Drive Time at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Parker Moore with Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Daniel and Noah Moore with Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Morgan Moore with Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Garrett Moore with Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Parker, Kyndal, and Morgan Moore with Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Salt and Light at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Tasty treats at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Tasty treats at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Piedmont Community College with the first check for the Blake Johnson scholarship at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Piedmont Community College with the first check for the Blake Johnson scholarship at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Michael Stockton with Flatt Lonesome at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Flatt Lonesome at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Michael Stockton with Flatt Lonesome at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Charli Robertson with Flatt Lonesome at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Flatt Lonesome at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Buddy Robertson with Flatt Lonesome at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Barry Reed with Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Brandon Rickman with Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Lonesome River Band at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • MC Buddy Michaels at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Enjoying the music at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Phone pic at the 2017 Pickin' By The Lake festival - photo by Laura Tate Photography

