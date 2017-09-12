Rebekah Long previews Run Away

For her second solo project, Run Away, Rebekah Long has enlisted the help of some Nashville bluegrass superstars. Her friend and frequent co-writer Donna Ulisse served as producer, and banjo wizard Scott Vestal handled the recording and mixing.

In the studio she had Mike Bub on bass, Patrick MacAvinue on fiddle and mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, Shadd Cobb on fiddle, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Mark Fain on bass, with Vestal on banjo. Ulisse and her husband, Rick Stanley, provided the backing vocals.

And to help introduce the bluegrass world to the new album, Long put together this video where she and Donna talk about the various songs while they play in the background.

Radio programmers can download the tracks now from AirPlay Direct, and Run Away is available for sale wherever bluegrass CDs and downloads are sold.