Enjoy this photographer’s look at the 4th annual RedWing Roots Music Festival in Virginia, this past weekend. Excellent weather, a stunning concert location and some of the best new and traditional bluegrass artists in the nation. For the 5th year in a row our hosts were the band The Steel Wheels. Bands included: Lake Street Dive, The River Whyless, The Lonely Heartstrings Band, Tim O’Brien, Steve Earle and The Dukes, The Larry Keel Experience, and Pokey Lafarge.