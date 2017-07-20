Backline Bluegrass to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records is continuing their aggressive moves in the bluegrass market with the signing of South Carolina’s Backline Bluegrass.

The band is based around the singing of guitarist, Katelyn Ingardia. They feature a mix of secular and spiritual bluegrass material primarily written within the group. Travis Tucker is on reso-guitar, Louis Hughes on mandolin, James Shepherd on banjo, and Jason Belue on bass. A debut album, Carolina, was released in 2016.

A lot of great things have been happening of late for Backline Bluegrass, including taking first place this year in the RenoFest Bluegrass Band Competition and performing at Dollywood.

Here’s video of them in the RenoFest contest.

No word yet on when their Poor Mountain debut project will be released.