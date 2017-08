Here’s a gallery of images from Jeromie Stephens with Bluegrass Harvest Photography. We met him by chance at the Pickin’ In Parsons festival at Five Rivers Campground in Parsons, WV last week (8/1-5). His images stand out, not only for the fact that he shoots primarily in B&W, but because he seeks out the scenes you don’t always get to see at a concert or show. We look forward to sharing more of Jeromie’s photography going forward.