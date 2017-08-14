Caroline video from Steve Martin and the Steeps

The highly anticipated debut video from The Long Awaited Album by Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers has been released. In it, Steve enlists the help of Saturday Night Live pals, Bill Hader and Cecily Strong, to portray the crushing heartrbreak that the song describes.

Directed by Brian Petchers, the video was shot at Jewel Street Studios in Brooklyn, NY with assistance from Dream World Studios in Minnesota.

The Long Awaited Album is set for a September 22 release, just in time for the Wide Open Bluegrass festival in Raleigh, NC where Steve and the band will perform on the 30th. Pre-orders can be placed now from iTunes and Amazon, or directly from Martin’s web site on CD or vinyl.