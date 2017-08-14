Congratulations John and Ashlynn!

John Bryan, the most recent member of The Grascals, was wed this past Saturday, August 12, 2017, to Ashlynn Hill in a lovely, late afternoon ceremony at Sterling’s Pond in Deep Gap, NC.

The couple exchanged vows on a hilltop under a large maple tree, with their beloved Blue Ridge Mountains serving as the backdrop. The wedding was attended by family and friends with emotions running high, as all wished the newlyweds good luck in their future.

Ashlynn and John are honeymooning now in Longboat Key on the Gulf Coast of Florida, and will return to live in Boone, NC where Ashlynn serves as an elementary school teacher. John says that his bride doesn’t play or sing, but loves bluegrass as much as anyone!

Congratulations and best wishes to John and Ashlynn.