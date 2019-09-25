Patrick Sauber at IBMA 2019

I found multi -instrumentalist bluegrass everyman, Patrick Sauber, roaming the IBMA exhibition hall and he graciously accepted my request for a quick interview.

Patrick is arguably the busiest sideman in the industry currently playing with Laurie Lewis, John Reischman, and Tim O’Brien in addition to local bands, and playing with his father in Southern California. This is an unusually rare slow week for him so staying up playing until 6:00 a.m. last night (this morning) was not as disruptive as it might usually be.