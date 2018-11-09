Over The Line from Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado are releasing a new single today, the title track of their upcoming Patuxent album, Over The Line.

It’s a fast-moving traveling song from Molly Tuttle and Steve Poltz, sung by Greg Blake – who could sing you the phone book, and you’d love it. Give him a nice song like this and he’s off to the races. Jeff Scroggins is on banjo, and his son Tristan on mandolin, with Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, and Mark Schatz on bass.

When Molly first heard their cut, she said that “nothing could prepare me for their powerful and inventive interpretation! … I think the song spotlights what I love most about the band: heart-wrenching singing, ripping solos, and the unique thoughtful voices of each band member.”

Have a listen…

The single for Over The Line is available now from all the popular streaming and download services, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.