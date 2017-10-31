On The Water video from Steve and The Steeps

Steve Martin has created a music video for On The Water, one of the songs on his new record, The Long-Awaited Album, with The Steep Canyon Rangers.

The video is quite a contrast from his first from the album, a staged production effort involving several of Martin’s comedy buddies for the album’s first single, Caroline. This time, it’s just the guys sitting on concrete steps on the campus of San Diego State University performing the song live before a slightly bemused group of onlookers.

On The Water, sung by Woody Platt, also deviates from most of Steve’s compositions. It has a world music vibe, using a simple melody that feels more African than Appalachian, with a recurring, scat-like signature of vowel sounds in a pleasing but burbling refrain.

See what you think.

The Long-Awaited Album is available wherever bluegrass music is sold, and in several CD and vinyl package deals from Martin’s official site.