On Boot Hill wins 2017 Maine Songwriters Association contest

The 7th Annual Songwriting Contest of the Maine Songwriters Association was held on October 28 in Brunswick, ME, with six finalists on hand to perform their song for the judges. They had been chosen from among 33 entries for the 2017 honors, and after all the singing and the judging, Stan Keach took first prize for his song, On Boot Hill, written with Rick Lang.

Stan gladly accepted his award, but had already won with this number when Ralph Stanley II recorded it for his first, and eponymous album leading The Clinch Mountain Boys earlier this year.

Here’s video of Stan singing it in the competition.

Congratulations, and well done, Stan and Rick!