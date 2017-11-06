Haas, Kowert, Tice is now Hawktail

For the past several years fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, and guitarist Jordan Tice have performed together as Haas, Kowert, Tice. All are highly skilled bluegrass, old time, and new acoustic instrumentalists, and together they have created a good bit of fiery music, including an album called, You Got This.

Now the trio has become a quartet with the addition of Dominick Leslie on mandolin, and they have changed the name of their band to Hawktail.

The four of them recorded this video recently in Nashville, one they wrote called Unless.

Hawktail is touring along the west coast of the US for the rest of this month. You can see all the dates online.