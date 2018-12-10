Old Man Hoback’s Farm video from Williamson Branch

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video from Williamson Branch, featuring the second track on their current release, Free.

This talented family band consists of bluegrass veteran Kevin Williamson, along with his wife, Debbie, and their three daughters, Melody, Kadence, and Caroline – with Anthony Howell on banjo. The girls have been singing together almost since they were born, and now put on a tightly-paced professional show wherever the band stops to entertain.

On the new video, they let dad sing on one he wrote called Old Man Hoback’s Farm. The song lands somewhere between acoustic country and contemporary bluegrass, telling a familiar story of a long-standing farm property being broken up and sold for housing lots.

It keeps with the family vibe, showing the Williamsons at home, looking through a photo album, and singing the song in their particular style.

Free is available now wherever you stream or download bluegrass online, or directly from the band as a CD online.