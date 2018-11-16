Old Country Store video from Turning Ground

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has released a new music video for Kentucky’s Turning Ground. It’s the title track from their current project, Old Country Store.

The video was shot, appropriately enough, in an old country store by Pinecastle’s Bonfire Studios, telling the familiar story where a pillar of your childhood memories is taken away by the passing of time. We’ve all watched it happen, and it’s the most ordinary thing in the world, but that doesn’t diminish the regret we feel when something we hold dear in our minds passes from the scene.

Turning Ground is Nathan Arnett on guitar and lead vocal, Ralph Adams on guitar, Josh Cantrell on banjo, Logan Coslow on mandolin, and Kayla Amburgey on bass. Together they work to preserve the Appalachian musical tradition of eastern Kentucky through original bluegrass music.

Old Country Store is available wherever you stream or download music online.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

