O’Connor Band previews new live album on video

The O’Connor Band is celebrating the release of their second album this week.

O’Connor Band Live! is the record of a single performance by the group, led by fiddle superstar Mark O’Connor, captured at the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania. It contains 14 live tracks from that show, without overdubs, of the Grammy-winning group which also features Mark’s wife, Maggie O’Connor on fiddle, his son, Forrest O’Connor, on mandolin and vocals, and Forrest’s wife, Kate Lee O’Connor, on fiddle and vocals.

The group has taken the bluegrass and acoustic music world by storm this past two years, winning the 2017 bluegrass Grammy award for their debut project, Coming Home, and impressing audiences at festivals and concert halls across the US.

They have created this introductory video for the live record, released to coincide with the album which dropped earlier this week. You’ll hear snippets of the music from the album, while each of the band members in turn share their thoughts about what they are doing together artistically.

O’Connor Band Live! is available now on Mark’s OMAC Records wherever acoustic and bluegrass music is sold.