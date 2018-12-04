O! Santa live video from Chatham County Line

Chatham County Line has joined in the holiday music festival with a new single of their own. It’s a paean to the secular celebration of Christmas, and its patron saint, Santa Claus.

O! Santa is presented in this live video as performed recently at the Hillsborough Arts Council and Gift Shop near their home in North Carolina’s Research Triangle. It makes for a fine bluegrass rendition which will bring back some childhood memories of Christmas mornings of long ago.

The single is available now for download and streaming from all the popular online locations on Yep Roc Records.

The County Line is also joining in on the special Christmas tour phenomenon this month with what they are calling their 2018 Electric Holiday Tour. But instead of putting on a special night of holiday music, they are adding an electrified set with the band joined by a drummer and a pedal steel player.

Stops include:

12/12 – The Broadberry, Richmond, VA

12/13 – The Miracle Theatre, Washington, DC

12/14 – Music in the Mill, Hickory, NC

12/15 – Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, NC

More show details can be found online.