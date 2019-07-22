Nothing But Sky from Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Music Company has released a new single from Unspoken Tradition, the opening track from their 2019 album, Myths We Tell Our Young.

It’s a song written by Sherrill Blackman, which Unspoken Tradition’s guitarist and lead vocalist Audie McGinnis says he knew was a hit as soon as they cut it.

“Once we had it recorded, we all just looked at each other, grinning ear to ear, because we were certain we had something special. It was a goosebumps on the neck kind of moment for me. I love the catchy melody that serves as a recurring theme throughout the song. I love the lyrics, and the positive message they send. I love the creative harmonies it affords, especially in the final chorus. From top to bottom, Nothing But Sky is just an awesome song, and we’re happy that Sherrill let us use it.”

Here’s a taste…

Myths We Tell Our Young is available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.